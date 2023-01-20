Opposition accuses Shinde government of signing deals with Maharashtra firms in Davos

Opposition Congress and Shiv Sena leaders have claimed that some of the companies that the Maharashtra government claimed to have signed Rs 1.40 lakh-crore deals at the World Economic Forum in Davos are from the state.

On Friday, the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi asked why deals that could have been signed in Maharashtra instead were signed in Switzerland. The government announced ahead of the Davos summit that it would sign memoranda of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 1.4 lakh crore with a record 20 companies.

According to Atul Londhe, chief spokesperson of the state Congress, the government's bluff had been exposed, and three of the companies were based in the Maharashtra districts of Aurangabad, Jalna, and Chandrapur.

"MoUs were signed with three companies from Maharashtra, and this fabrication of the Shinde government has been exposed." "The number of such companies may be higher," Londhe said, adding that these companies had been passed off as foreign ones to claim that huge investments had been brought to the state from abroad. A Shiv Sena leader also criticised the government of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. "What was the need to sign the MoUs by going to Switzerland?" "It could have been done in Mantralaya as well," he said.