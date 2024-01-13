Opposition Charges Scam in Maharashtra Ambulance Tender Process

Mumbai: Maharashtra's opposition parties have erupted in accusations of a massive 8,000 crore ($980 million) scam in the state's government ambulance tender process. Leader of the Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar and Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Vikas Lavande leveled scathing attacks against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Key Allegations:

The ambulance tender value allegedly ballooned from 4,000 crore to 8,000 crore, raising suspicions of price manipulation which has happened under the supervision of Health department Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar.

Accusations point towards favoritism granted to relatives of ministers and preferred contractors in the tendering process.

Critics highlight the violation of transparency guidelines by issuing the tender on a short notice of seven days, instead of the mandated 21 days mandated by the Central Vigilance Commission.

Vijay Wadettiwar has demanded that the tender process should be immediately halted and plans to file a formal complaint with the Chief Minister. ​​​​​ Whereas Vikas Lavande stated that a judicial inquiry led by a High Court judge should be initiated.