Opposition demands action against Sambhaji Bhide, stages protest at Vidhan Bhawan premises

The Congress on Tuesday appointed Vijay Wadettiwar as the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly. In the morning, Vijay Wadettiwar indicated that he would confront the government regarding action against Sambhaji Bhide. Meanwhile, the Opposition today staged a protest on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan demanding action against Sambhaji Bhide for his controversial remarks and the arrest of Bhide.

“Sambhaji Bhide says whatever he wants, and the government does not take any action against him. He is protected by the government. If someone else had made such statements, the government would have taken action against them,” Ambadas Danve, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council said. He accused the government of supporting Bhide's remarks. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting is scheduled for today. Uddhav Thackeray, Nana Patole, and Sharad Pawar will be present in the meeting. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. today. The meeting will discuss various issues, including the lack of relief for the common people from the state government and the disrespect towards great leaders, he said