"Opposition has come together to save their political shops", says Devendra Fadnavis

The unity of opposition parties means that the third meeting of the India Alliance has started in Mumbai today. Around 62 leaders from 28 parties are present at this meeting, which is happening amidst the ongoing political debate over potential prime ministerial candidates' names. In the midst of this, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also responded.

“The India Alliance doesn't have any agenda. Their agenda is solely to remove Modi, but no matter how hard they try, Modi remains in the hearts of the people. Even if 100 parties come together, they can't sway people's minds, Fadnavis said.

“Their political shops are closing. So all parties have united to save the shops. Five parties have staked a claim to the Prime Minister's position. This Prime Ministerial candidate cannot be confirmed. Even if they nominate any candidate, it won't resonate with the public,” said Fadnavis.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi reached Mumbai on Thursday for the India Alliance meeting. They were welcomed by senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan and other Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Party General Secretary KC Venugopal were also present. Rahul Gandhi spoke at a press conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, addressing the Adani issue.