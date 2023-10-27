Opposition leader accuses BMC of BJP bias

Ambadas Danve, the Opposition leader in the legislative assembly, has leveled allegations against the office of Guardian Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha within the BMC headquarters. He claims that this space has become an 'Adda of BJP corporators,' where personal work takes precedence over addressing citizens' concerns.

Danve asserts that Municipal Corporations are autonomous bodies with independent budgets, and according to the law, the state government should refrain from interfering in their operations except in exceptional circumstances. However, he alleges that the Guardian ministers have established offices for conducting BJP party activities.

Moreover, Danve accuses the BMC Commissioner of displaying favoritism toward the ruling parties, particularly the Shiv Sena. He alleges that only BJP MLAs and former corporators receive development funds from the BMC, while others do not. Even smaller BJP workers, he claims, receive substantial funds ranging from 2 to 5 crore from the BMC.

Despite the dissolved elected body of the BMC, Danve emphasizes that people still consider them as corporators, bringing their grievances for resolution. He warns of protests in all 12 zones of Mumbai if the commissioner does not allocate development funds to UBT corporators and Shiv Sena members.