Opposition leaders convene meeting at Sharad Pawar's residence to discuss concerns over Rural EVM issue

A meeting of opposition party leaders has been convened at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in the national capital to discuss the Rural Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

Pawar had previously written a letter to all opposition leaders in which he proposed convening a meeting of all political parties that have doubts about the efficacy of the Rural Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

This development comes after the Chief Election Commissioner promised to respond to the doubts raised by some civil society activists and political parties.

Pawar stated that the meeting has been called in the interest of free and fair elections and to listen to the views expressed by eminent IT professionals and cryptographers.

The Report by CCE raises some very pertinent questions. The report contains the views of eminent Information Technology professors, cryptographers and retired government officials.

The civil society submitted a letter to the Election Commission of India in May 2022 and another reminder after two weeks (Annexure 3). ECI even acknowledged their letter. The doubts regarding the possibility of manipulating EVM are being raised even by the common man now, Pawar said.