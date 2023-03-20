Opposition leaders stage walkout from Assembly over crop loss of farmers

Opposition legislators walked out on Monday in protest of the Maharashtra government's "unsatisfactory" reply in the Assembly to farmer issues, including crop damage caused by unseasonal rains and hailstorms.

Soon after the Assembly session started at 11 a.m., Nationalist Congress Party Leader Ajit Pawar stated that farmers in different parts of the state had suffered heavy loses due to recent rains and hailstorms.



"The government officials have refused to sign on the damage assessment report or panchnamas and the state government is not taking firm steps to address this issue," he said.

Maharashtra Revenue and Animal Husbandry Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, "We have asked officials to conduct a survey. We will ensure that the damage assessment reports will be finalised and it will be signed by officials. Once we receive the details of farmers who lost their crops, we will disburse some assistance to them."

However, Pawar and other legislators of the Opposition staged a walkout, saying the government's reply was unsatisfactory.