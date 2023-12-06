Opposition parties boycott customary tea party on eve of Maharashtra legislature winter session

On Wednesday, opposition parties chose to abstain from the traditional tea gathering on the eve of the commencement of the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature. Their decision was driven by the claim that the government's handling of agrarian distress, riots, and drug-related crimes has been ineffective.

Speaking to reporters here, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, cited the latest crime bureau data to target the government.

We received the invitation of the state government for the tea party but we feel it would be highly inappropriate to attend it. We have decided to boycott the event, the Congress leader said.

