Opposition slams Maharashtra government for chaos and low attendance in budget session

On the final day of the budget session, the assembly witnessed chaos following the action taken against Rahul Gandhi. The opposition expressed its discontent as the concerned minister was absent from the House to address their queries. In response, the opposition held a joint press conference to criticise the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

During the joint press conference, Ajit Pawar, the opposition leader, along with Congress state president Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, and Aditya Thackeray, strongly criticized the government.

During the press conference, Ajit Pawar said, "This was my first session in my political career that the attendance of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Ministers was very low."

He further said, "Despite the accusations and counter-accusations, the Minister was not present in the House to answer the questions, causing the Chairman to repeatedly adjourn the House. During our regime, we used to attend the House regularly, and even now we attend till 11 p.m.."

"I have never witnessed such an irresponsible act in the history of the Maharashtra legislature, where the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and others were absent during the final week session." "I am not accusing anyone, but this is the government's irresponsibility," he said.

"Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are present, but the Minister was not present. They want power but don't want to work. The front row of the ruling party used to be completely empty." Ajit Pawar said it was dangerous for democracy.

"There has been no cabinet expansion, and no women have been appointed to the cabinet. Within the assembly premises, the ruling party conducted a ‘Jode Maaro Andolan’ against national leader Rahul Gandhi. Despite our request, no action has been taken," the opposition leader said.