Opposition’s INDIA alliance to discuss seat-sharing, common minimum programme at meeting, says Prithviraj Chavan

At their meeting today, leaders of the opposition's INDIA bloc would discuss about seat-sharing arrangements and the creation of a common minimum programme (CMP), said Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan. A similar experiment was a success in 1977 (when opposition parties came together to take on the Indira Gandhi-led Congress) and the attempt is to replicate it, he said.

There will be discussions on the common minimum program, formation of a coordination committee, he said. The formal meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) is underway in Mumbai today (September 1), deliberations over seat sharing, joint coordination committee and the strategy for the Parliament's five-day Special Session are all set to come up for discussion. During the meeting today, a deliberation will be held on the formation of the coordination panel, which will help in easing the discussions for the I.N.D.I.A bloc.