Organic Devgad Mangos Now Will Be Delivered at Your Doorstep Via Post, Know How

Doubts about the authenticity of mangoes in the market are always raised by consumers. Keeping the customers away from the fog of suspicion, the Post Department has now started a producer-to-consumer service. Authentic and organically grown hapus mangoes from Devgad will be available through the post.

The Indian Postal Department has launched customer-friendly initiatives, including one that connects farmers directly with consumers. As part of this, selected Post Offices in Sangli City are now offering Devgad Hapus Mangoes.

Recently, the Post teamed up with Sridhar Ogle, a seasoned mango grower from Dahibav in Konkan. With 18 years of experience in the mango business and serving as the President of the Sindhudurg District Fruit Processing Producers Association, Ogle's mangoes have earned a Geographical Indication (GI) rating. This means they're organically grown without any chemicals, ensuring customers get a top-quality product.

Customers can pre-register to receive mangoes for Gudi Padwa, a significant festival. Home delivery is available for an extra fee. Once registered, customers will receive updates about their mango box delivery. This initiative will soon extend to Mumbai and Pune through the Ratnagiri post office. People in these cities can book mangoes through Ratnagiri, with details about other registered post offices to be announced. Currently, registration is only possible offline at four post offices in Sangli, with online registration coming soon.

Register here

Sangli Head Post Office

Miraj Head Post Office

Sangli City Post Office

Willingdon College Post Office