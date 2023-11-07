"Our country was under slavery, and.....": Dhirendra Shastri's stand on Maratha reservation

The Maratha reservation issue is gaining momentum as the community intensifies its demand for reservations. Manoj Jarange Patil, a prominent leader in the Maratha reservation struggle, has set another deadline for the government and insists on securing reservations for the Maratha community. Amidst a flurry of claims and counter-claims, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, a self-styled godman called Bageshwar Dham Sarkar by his followers, voiced his support for Maratha reservation during a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is currently hosting Divya Darbars in various locations across the country, attracting thousands and lakhs of devotees. Union Minister of State for Finance, Bhagwat Karad, organized an event featuring Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. During this event, Shastri expressed his support for the Maratha reservation.

Pandit Dhirendra Shastri emphasized the historical contributions of the Maratha community to India's fight for freedom, stating, "Our country was under slavery, and in that difficult situation, the brave men who fought hard to free Mother India included the maximum contribution of the Maratha community Bageshwar Peeth demands that the Maratha community get reservation." While addressing the press conference Dhirendra underlined, "I appeal to the government to discuss and grant reservations to the Maratha community."

When asked if Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANS) accuses him of not accepting their challenge, Dhirendra said, "Any question or debate is not resolved by speaking before the media. We see a doctor for a remedy when we have any pain. If you (ANS) feel anything wrong with me, then instead of going to the media, come to me. I am telling the same to the ANS office-bearers, but they had not communicated with me during my visit to Nagpur and Mumbai. I am here for three days in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hence, I appeal to them: If they are having any issues, come to have a dialogue with me."