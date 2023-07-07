Our doors open for those who have faith in PM’s leadership: Raosaheb Danve

Raosaheb Danve, a union minister and BJP leader, said that his party's doors were open for people who have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, days after eight Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs led by Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra.

Asked about the BJP’s one-time political rival joining the government in which the saffron party is a key constituent, Danve said, Our stand is clear those have faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can join us or become our allies. Our doors are open for them.

The Union minister was speaking to reporters after addressing an awareness programme organised by the Geological Survey of India regarding geological aspects of the world-famous Ajanta caves near Aurangabad in central Maharashtra. If they are ready to follow the formula decided to run the government, they can join the BJP-led NDA, said Danve.

On July 2, Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy CM in the Shinde-BJP government. Eight other MLAs of the NCP faction owing allegiance to him also took oath as cabinet ministers.