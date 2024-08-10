'Our Workers Acted, But It’s Not the Party's Stand': Raut on Raj Thackeray's Convoy Attack

In Beed, MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s car was pelted with betel nuts. While some Shiv Sena workers may have been involved, the party as an organization has no connection to the incident, according to Sanjay Raut, MP from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction. However, Raut also cautioned the MNS, saying, "Don’t issue warnings to us." He criticized the current government, remarking, "Maharashtra is being led by those who bow down to power." Raut made these comments while speaking to the media in Mumbai.

Sanjay Raut stated, "Some individuals threw betel nuts at Raj Thackeray’s convoy, and it’s possible that Shiv Sena members were among them. However, this was a protest by Maratha activists regarding reservation issues, not an official action by the Shiv Sena. The ongoing protests, particularly in Marathwada and Beed, were sparked by a statement made by Raj Thackeray. In response, young Maratha activists from all parties expressed their anger. It’s likely that MNS members were also involved since the Maratha agitation is a non-partisan movement. During the large rallies in support of the 'Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha' movement, our ministers and leaders from other parties stood united. Similarly, in Beed, Shiv Sena’s presence might have been more visible due to our strength in the area, but this was a movement supported by everyone."

Following the betel nut attack on Raj Thackeray's convoy, the MNS adopted an aggressive stance and issued a warning to the Thackeray faction. Responding to this, Raut said, "Don’t issue warnings to us... Give them to the BJP, Fadnavis, and those who betray Maharashtra. I am stating the position of my party and our leader, Uddhav Thackeray. This incident happened in Beed while we were in Delhi. As soon as we heard the news, we gathered all the information."

Raut emphasized that democracy allows everyone the right to express their views and protest. "However, the methods of protest can differ. Given the current atmosphere in Maharashtra, it is crucial that all political parties exercise restraint in the future," he said.

He further criticized the current state government, stating, "Those who occupy the Chief Minister’s seat in Maharashtra have done so by bowing down. Never before has a Chief Minister made as many trips to Delhi to bow down as this one has. Delhi is the nation’s capital, but did Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ever bow down in Delhi? When the Peshwas conquered Delhi, did they do so by bowing down? When Thackeray fought against the tyrannical rule of Modi and Shah, it wasn’t bowing down—it was a proud struggle. But today, the leaders of Maharashtra sit at Delhi’s doorstep, acting as doormats—that is what bowing down truly is."

On the topic of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Raut said, "He is an accused, and I have nothing more to say about him. For us, that issue is closed." He concluded by accusing Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of ruining Maharashtra's political landscape.