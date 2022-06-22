Out of 18, three MPs were absent in Shiv Sena meeting

Mumbai: After the results of the Legislative Council, a big change has taken place in the state. The Mahavikas Aghadi government is in crisis due to the revolt of Minister Eknath Shinde. It is claimed that Shiv Sena has 40 MLAs along with Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena is organizing various meetings after the ongoing political drama. Shiv Sena has called a meeting of all MLAs at 5 pm today. Sunil Prabhu, the main spokesperson of the Legislative Party, has issued a whip to all. Therefore, everyone's attention has been drawn to exactly how many Shiv Sena MLAs are present in this meeting. But before that, an important piece of information has come to light.

A meeting of Shiv Sena MPs was held recently and 15 out of 18 MPs were present in this meeting. 3 MPs clashed in this meeting. Bhavana Gawli, Pratap Jadhav, Rajendra Gavit were absent from the meeting. Therefore, the question is being raised as to why the MP was absent from the meeting.

