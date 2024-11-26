Over 100 Temples Perform Rituals Praying For Eknath Shinde's Return as Maharashtra Chief Minister

Amid uncertainty over leadership in the upcoming Mahayuti 2.0 government, rituals are being performed in over 100 temples across Maharashtra to support Eknath Shinde's continuation as chief minister.Despite the coalition's decisive win, the question of whether Shinde will retain his position or if BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will replace him remains unresolved three days after the election results.

Akshay Bhosale, head of Shiv Sena’s Dharmavir Adhyatmik Sena, stated that priests are conducting havans (fire rituals) and pujas in honor of Shinde’s contributions to the welfare of religious leaders and seers. He also highlighted the pivotal role saints played in rallying support for the Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, particularly in rural areas.After the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance clinched landslide victory in Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has submitted his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan today.

Shinde will be the caretaker CM till the new leader for the post is sworn in. The term of the current government ends today and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar accompanied Shinde during the resignation. “After the great victory of Mahayuti, our government will be formed once again in the state. As a Maha Yuti, we contested the election together and are still together today”, said Shinde in a post on X. The swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister is likely to be held on December 1. Along with Chief Minister and Deputy CMs, 20 MLAs will take oath as Cabinet Ministers