Over 10,000 Pakistani Nationals Traced in Maharashtra and Delhi Post-Palgham Terror Attack

In response to the Union Home Ministry’s recent directives, Maharashtra and Delhi authorities have identified over 10,000 Pakistani nationals. The Maharashtra Police has initiated an extensive operation to identify and manage the presence of Pakistani nationals across the state. As per data from the state home department, 5,023 Pakistani nationals currently reside in various cities of Maharashtra. Nagpur accounts for the largest number with 2,458 individuals, followed by Thane (1,106), Jalgaon (393), Pimpri Chinchwad (290), and Navi Mumbai (239). Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Ramdas Kadam, confirmed that nearly 5,000 Pakistani nationals are present in the state, with around 1,000 holding short-term visas now instructed to leave India by April 27, 2025.

Kadam explained that while many Pakistani nationals have been residing in Maharashtra for 8 to 10 years, others are either married to Indian citizens or have applied for Indian citizenship after surrendering their Pakistani passports. He emphasized that Long Term Visas (LTVs), primarily granted to Hindu Pakistani nationals, remain valid, allowing nearly 4,000 individuals to continue staying legally. Additionally, about 1,000 Pakistani nationals are present on SAARC visas for purposes like film production, journalism, medical treatment, or personal engagements. Medical visa holders have been given an extension and must exit the country by April 29, 2025.

The home department further revealed that 2,088 Pakistani nationals are overstaying, but their extension applications are under review, while 34 have overstayed without any authorization. Alarmingly, 107 individuals have gone “untraced” after their arrival, with significant numbers in Nagpur, Thane, Raigad, and Pune. Three Pakistani nationals are currently incarcerated, two under the Mumbai Rail Police and one in Pune city. In Pune alone, 114 Pakistani nationals are recorded, with 24 overstaying unauthorizedly and nine untraceable. Meanwhile, Pimpri Chinchwad hosts 290 Pakistani nationals, mostly awaiting decisions on their visa extensions.

Simultaneously, Delhi authorities have been undertaking a parallel effort. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has provided the Delhi Police with a list of around 5,000 Pakistani nationals residing in the capital, aiming to ensure their early departure. The list, sourced through the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO), was handed over to the Special Branch and subsequently distributed to district police teams for verification. The urgency follows a terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which triggered nationwide scrutiny of foreign nationals' status.

In Delhi, the names include Pakistani nationals with varied visa statuses, though Hindu Pakistani nationals with Long Term Visas are exempted. A senior official reported that the Central and North-East districts hold the highest concentration of Pakistani nationals. Two separate lists, containing 3,000 and 2,000 names respectively, are currently being cross-verified, as overlapping entries and prior departures are being accounted for. Officers from the Special Branch and the Intelligence Bureau are closely monitoring the situation and taking swift action to enforce the new visa rules.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has issued firm instructions to chief ministers across India, stressing the need to identify and deport Pakistani nationals residing without valid authorization. Both Maharashtra and Delhi are moving aggressively to enforce these guidelines, reflecting the government’s heightened focus on national security and regulatory compliance.