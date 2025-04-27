Pahalgam Terror Attack: Social Activist Shot, Injured in North Kashmir Amid Valley Tensions

A 45-year-old social activist, Ghulam Rasool Magray, was injured after being shot at by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials confirmed on Sunday. According to authorities, the incident took place late Saturday night when unidentified gunmen opened fire inside Magray’s residence in the Kandi Khas area. Magray sustained injuries and was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His current condition remains stable, officials added.

Security forces have launched a search operation to track down the assailants. The motive behind the attack is still unclear, with investigators probing all possible angles.

The shooting occurs against the backdrop of heightened security measures across the Kashmir Valley, following the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22. That incident, which took place at the popular tourist destination of Baisaran meadows, claimed the lives of 26 civilians, marking one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

The Pahalgam tragedy has triggered renewed concerns about security in Jammu and Kashmir, especially after the abrogation of Article 370. Authorities have since intensified surveillance and increased the deployment of security forces throughout sensitive areas.

Meanwhile, local residents in Kupwara have expressed shock and concern over the targeting of a well-known social worker like Magray, who has been actively involved in various community development initiatives.

Further investigations are underway, and additional security protocols have been introduced in the region to prevent any escalation of violence.