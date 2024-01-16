Over 100,000 Jobs To Be Generated by Navi Mumbai Airport’s First Two Phases

Over 100,000 jobs are expected to be created with the launch of the first two phases at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) next year, according to Charudatta Deshmukh, joint president and head of planning and design at NMIAL.

Charudatta Deshmukh made the announcement at a recent conclave on airport-related opportunities in Vashi. He said about 60% of the airport's construction is complete, with the remaining work on track for completion by the end of 2024.

Trials for the new airport are due to begin next year, with commercial operations slated for April 1, 2025.

Deshmukh highlighted the significant employment opportunities the airport will bring, with a 6.1 multiplier effect on the investment. These jobs will span various sectors, including hospitality, tourism, logistics, retail, freight and ground staff roles.

Retired General V.K. Singh, India's minister of state for civil aviation, participated in the conclave via video conference and emphasized the need for major cities like Mumbai to have two airports.

"The second airport in Navi Mumbai will become operational by next year," Singh said. "Both Navi Mumbai and Mumbai will witness a huge change with this new airport. There will be employment generation in logistics and hospitality."

Once the first two phases are complete, NMIA will have the capacity to serve about 20 million passengers and handle around 0.8 million tons of cargo annually, with approximately 400 daily flights. The final phase, expected in 2037-40, aims to increase the airport's capacity to around 90 million passengers.

Singh urged attendees to prepare for the job opportunities by taking necessary training and skill development courses.

Sujata Dhole, additional municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), said the civic body is creating necessary infrastructure in residential areas to accommodate the expected population influx due to the new airport.

"At present, the population under NMMC is around 15 lakh," Dhole said. "With the operation of the new airport, there will be an influx of population and the civic body will provide high-quality infrastructure. We have already secured the third-cleanest city award for the second consecutive year."