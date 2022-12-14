Over 90 former BMC corporators writes letter to Maha CM Eknath Shinde alleging corruption and lack of transparency in BMC

A group of former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporators has written letter to Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde alleging a lack of transparency and corruption in the BMC ever since the term of the city's 227 corporators ended this March.

According to a report of ANI, The elections to the wealthiest civic body were scheduled for this October but have been postponed on account of the issues of OBC reservations and delimitation of wards pending in the courts.

The letter stated that a" lack of transparency and accountability, ad hoc and arbitrary transfer, financial mismanagement" has led to the collapse of civic administration and governance of Mumbai.

State-appointed administrator and Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal is now the lone administrator of the BMC and his writ runs unchallenged.

The lead signatories of the letter included floor leaders of Shiv Sena Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Samajwadi Party leader Raees Sheikh, Congress LoP Ravi Raja, and NCP's leader Rakhi Jadhav.

It has been close to a year now that the term of the corporators has ended and the state government has appointed an administrator. By the time the BMC polls are held, the administrator will complete a year in office holding the dual charge. We are deeply disturbed by the state of affairs of BMC," said the letter.

Refuting the allegations, BMC commissioner Chahal said, There is no lack of transparency as 100 per cent of resolutions pertaining to decisions taken by BMC are transparently available on the BMC website for anybody's scrutiny, without exception(since the tenure of Administrator started w.e.f March 8, 22).