Owaisi calls Jaipur-Mumbai train killings as terror attack against Muslims

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday termed the shocking incident in which a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable shot dead four persons on a train in Maharashtra as a “terror attack targeted at Muslims”, and said it is the product of continuous anti-Muslim hate speech and the “unwillingness” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put an end to it.

This is a terror attack that specifically targeted Muslims. It is the product of continuous anti-Muslim hate speech & unwillingness of @narendramodi to put an end to it. Will the accused #RPFJawan become a future BJP candidate? Will his bail be supported by the govt? Will he be garlanded when released? Happy to be proven wrong #JaipurMumbaiExpress,” Owaisi tweeted referring to a video by another person circulating on Twitter. The deceased passengers were identified as Abdul Qadirbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala (48), Akhtar Abbas Ali (48), and Sadar Mohammed Hussain.

A video doing rounds on social media shows the accused, Constable Chetan Singh (34), standing near the body of a victim.In the video, shot by fellow passengers, Singh, can be purportedly heard saying: “… Pakistan se operate hue ye, aur media yehi coverage dikha rahi hai, unko sab pata chal raha hai ye kya kar rahe hain… Agar vote dena hai, agar Hindustan mein rehna hai to mai kehta hoon Modi aur Yogi, ye do hain, aur aapke Thackeray. Commenting on the video shared by a social media user, Owaisi hit out at the BJP government, asking whether the accused would be celebrated or garlanded upon his release, and if the saffron party would provide him an “election ticket.” Commenting on the video shared by a social media user, Owaisi hit out at the BJP government, asking whether the accused would be celebrated or garlanded upon his release, and if the saffron party would provide him an “election ticket.”The RPF personnel allegedly fired upon his colleague, an assistant sub-inspector, and three passengers on board the Mumbai-bound Jaipur Express on Monday morning after a heated argument with the ASI. Singh jumped out of the train near Dahisar railway station after the shooting but was later arrested along with his weapon.