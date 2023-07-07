Palghar: 21-year-old held in house break-in case

Palghar police in Maharashtra have detained a man wanted in numerous burglary cases, an official said here on Friday. According to senior inspector Shahuraj Ranavare of the Vasai police, a total of 12 theft cases have been found thus far following the arrest of Rohit alias Arhan Chetan Shetty (21), a resident of Goa.

Among other cases, he was wanted for breaking into a house in Vasai near Mumbai in March and decamping with gold jewellery worth Rs 1,95,000, the officer said, adding that a case was registered at Manikpur police station. He was arrested from Mapusa in Goa on June 27, inspector Ranavare said.

Interrogation revealed that he was involved in 12 cases of burglary in Manickpur, Virar, Tulinj, Pelhar and Naigaon among other areas of the district, the official added. Stolen goods worth Rs 8.65 lakh including jewellery, silver coins and Rs 15,000 in cash were recovered from his possession. Another 15 cases have been registered against Shetty in Mumbai, the official said.