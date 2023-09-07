Palghar: 24-year-old man held with banned tobacco products worth Rs 12 lakh

A 24-year-old man was detained in the Palghar district on suspicion of possessing illicit tobacco goods worth Rs. 12.17 lakh. Idris Kachlia, a resident of Wada. was held by the Crime Branch on September 4 on a tip off that banned tobacco products were stocked in his godown, the official said.

Balasaheb Patil, the superintendent of police in Palghar, stated that he has been charged with violations of both the Food and Drug Administration's laws and the Indian Penal Code. He stated that Wada police is continuing to look into the situation.

In an similar incident, A 37-year-old man was detained by Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra's Thane area on Thursday after they recovered MD worth Rs 15 lakh from him. Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) carried out a raid at village Pisarve and seized 150 grams of the banned drug in powdered form from one Gulam Ali Nadir Khanbaj, said the station house officer at Taloja police station.