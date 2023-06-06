Palghar: 3 women labourers killed after under-construction wall collapses



Three women labourers were killed as an under-construction wall collapsed in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The incident took place at a construction site in Manvelpada in Virar area around 4 pm, said an official.

The women were pulled out from the debris and rushed to a hospital but the doctors declared them dead before admission, he said. The deceased were identified as Shaubai Sule (45), Laxmi Ghavane (45) and Radha Navghare (40).

Another woman was injured in the incident and undergoing treatment, the official said, adding that Virar police is conducting further probe.