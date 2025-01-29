Palghar: 5 Critically Injured As Boiler Blast Triggers Fire at Tyre Plant in Maharashtra (Watch Video)

Palghar, Maharashtra (January 29, 2025): At least five people were critically injured in a fire caused by a boiler explosion at a tyre plant in Vadavali village in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday.

Palghar, Maharashtra: A massive fire breaks out at a tyre company. The blaze produced large flames and thick smoke. Efforts to control the fire are underway pic.twitter.com/ttM3ukdsaS — IANS (@ians_india) January 29, 2025

The injured include two children. It is unclear whether the victims were workers at the factory, located in the Kudus industrial area of Wada taluka.

The incident occurred around 6 PM when oil was being processed in two boilers at the plant. A sudden pressure increase caused a pipe on one of the boilers to detach, leading to an explosion and fire, according to Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the Palghar disaster management cell.

The injured have been identified as Tufan Kalsim Damor (30), Roshni Praveen Parmar (26), Mula Prema Vasar (27), Kajal Parmar (3), and Aakash Prem Masar (18 months). All the victims are from Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh.

Some of the injured were residents of nearby houses. They were rushed to a private hospital, and four of them, including the children, were transferred to Thane for advanced medical treatment.

Local authorities and disaster management teams quickly responded to the scene and brought the fire under control.