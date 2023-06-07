Palghar: Body of 57-year-old woman found in field

The body of a 57-year-old woman was found in a field in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said. Police suspect she was strangulated with a veil.

Padma Bahadursingh Bik of Makne village stepped out on Monday and did not return. Despite a frantic search, her family could not trace her that day, said the public relations officer of Palghar district rural police. The woman’s body was found in a field opposite a temple the next day. A veil was recovered from there suggesting that she had been strangulated, he said.

Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), while the body has been sent for a post-mortem, the official said.