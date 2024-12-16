Palghar Bus Fire: Two Vehicles Destroyed in Massive Blaze at RTO Premises in Virar (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in two buses parked at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) premises on Chandanasar Road, Virar East, Palghar district, Maharashtra. The incident occurred on [date], causing significant damage as both buses were completely destroyed. The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) Fire Brigade responded promptly after receiving the emergency call.

Firefighters battled the raging flames for approximately 1.5 hours before bringing the situation under control. Despite their relentless efforts, the buses were reduced to charred remains. Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. Preliminary reports suggest that an electrical short circuit or other technical malfunction could be a potential reason. However, the exact cause will be confirmed after a detailed inquiry. Last month a similar incident was reported in Nalla Sopara town of Maharashtra’s Palghar. Fire engines from the VVMC were pressed into service, and the blaze was doused in an hour