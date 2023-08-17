Palghar: Case against 2 persons for planning to terminate woman’s pregnancy through black magic

Two people, including a housewife, are accused by the police in the Palghar district of Maharashtra of planning to employ black magic to end a woman's pregnancy.

The station house officer of Mandvi police station said the case has been registered under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice, Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

The police said the accused housewife has a dispute with the woman, who is her husband’s sister-in-law. After she learnt about the woman’s pregnancy, the accused housewife on Tuesday got in touch with a baba to terminate it through black magic, the police said. She also allegedly paid him Rs 4,000 digitally to get the work done.

The accused housewife’s husband overheard the conversation and approached the police, said an official. On his complaint, the police registered the case against the two but no arrests have been made, the official added.

