Palghar Crime: Nepali National Arrested for Brutally Killing His Brother in Vasai

Vasai Crime Branch Unit–2 arrested a Nepali man for the murder of his brother within two hours of the crime, as he allegedly attempted to flee to Nepal. The incident, registered at Pelhar Police Station under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, involved Suraj Mohanbahadur Nepali (30) allegedly assaulting his brother, Yogesh Mohanbahadur Nepali (35), after a minor dispute. Both men resided at the Dolphin Hotel, Tungarphata, Sativali, Vasai East; Yogesh was originally from Tonum village, Dulangwada post, Bhanumati district, Nepal.

Following a fatal assault, police arrested Suraj Nepali for the murder of his brother. Nepali allegedly pushed his brother to the ground and then kicked and punched him to death. Pelhar Police Station registered a murder case, and Crime Branch Unit-2, Vasai, responded immediately. Acting on a tip and using mobile phone analysis, police tracked Nepali as he attempted to flee to Nepal. He was apprehended within two hours of the crime.