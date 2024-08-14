Palghar Deputy Collector Arrested for Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe in Land Case

Deputy Collector Sanjeev Jadhavar from the General Administration Department of the Palghar District Collectorate was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 in a land-related case. He was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Mumbai. Interestingly, Jadhavar had been transferred a few days earlier but had not yet vacated his position.

The complainant, a tribal individual, approached Deputy Collector Jadhavar to get his case approved for transferring a part of tribal land in Wada to his name. Despite following all legal procedures, Jadhavar demanded a bribe of ₹50,000 for the approval.

Since the complainant did not want to pay the bribe, he filed a complaint with the ACB in Mumbai. On Tuesday afternoon, after completing a press conference with the Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, Sanjeev Jadhavar returned to his office.

The complainant then visited his office and interacted with him. A team from Mumbai's ACB had set up a trap in the office, and as soon as the complainant handed over the bribe money to Jadhavar, he was arrested.

This incident has caused a stir in the Collectorate office, and it is expected that further investigations will reveal who else may be involved in this matter.

Sanjeev Jadhavar had been transferred from Palghar to Rajapur in Ratnagiri district. However, he was trying to obtain a one-year extension in his current position.