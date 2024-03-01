Palghar Double Murder: Mentally Disturbed Accused Kishor Kumar Mandal Arrested by Police (Watch Video)

Palghar: In a shocking incident, a quiet village in Palghar district's Boisar area witnessed double murders on Thursday night. Palghar Police have revealed that two senior citizens were murdered by an axe by a man with alleged psychological problems. The accused has been identified as Kishor Mandal who fled the crime scene. The killings took place in the Koodam village of Boisar area in Palghar district. The deceased have been identified as Bhimrao Patil and Mukund Patil whose bodies have been sent for postmortem.

After discovering the incident, Tarapur Police started looking for the accused by installing checkpoints and looking for CCTV cameras. The Police managed to capture the accused Kishor Kumar Mandal from a mud pond near the crime scene. In the video, the man is being seen being dragged by a group of officers from a mud pond at night. Further investigations are underway.

