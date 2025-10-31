Palghar Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Carpet Factory in Boisar, Workers Injured

Massive fire broke out at carpet factory outlet in Betegaon near Boisar around 5pm on Friday, October 31. In this incident four worker got seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at private hospital. As soon as the news of the fire was received, two fire engines of the Tarapur fire brigade and a private tanker reached the spot. Since there was a large amount of flammable material in the factory, efforts were underway to douse the fire till late evening.

According to Loksatta report, three out of the four workers have been referred to the National Burn Center in Airoli for treatment and one worker is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Boisar. As soon as the news of the fire at the factory was received, two fire engines of the Tarapur fire brigade immediately reached the spot and efforts were made to control the fire.

Similarly, the fire is being extinguished with the help of two tankers. The intensity of the fire is high as the factory produces flammable materials and the fire brigade personnel are trying their best to douse the fire and officers and staff of Boisar Police Station are present at the spot. This is the second fire incident in a year at the Responsive factory, raising the issue of worker safety.

Earlier, A huge fire broke out in the hill area near the famous Jeevdani Temple in the Virar area of Palghar area near Mumbai, in the early hours of Friday. The blaze erupted at around 1 am, but the fire brigade reached the spot after timely efforts from the firefighters brought the fire under control before it spread to nearby shanties in the area.

Residents in the area noticed smoke in the hilly region surrounding the temple and immediately alerted the fire department. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to contain the fire before it could spread further.