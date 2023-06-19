Palghar: Hindu group members create ruckus during Adipurush screening in Nalasopara

Members of a few Hindu outfits stirred up trouble at a multiplex showing Adipurush in Palghar, Maharashtra, as controversy over the film continues to rage. They got into a furious confrontation with the personnel, pleading with them to halt the movie's showing and order everyone out of the theatre.

Members of a few Hindu organisations created a ruckus at a multiplex in Nalasopara, Palghar on Sunday, while the film Adipurush was being screened there. The protesters stopped the screening of the film, raised slogans and entered into a verbal spat with the multiplex staff.

Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush hit the big screens on Friday. The film was among the biggest talking points on the internet, with Adipurush remaining the top trend on Twitter. The film is a retelling of the epic Ramayana and also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan.