Palghar: Jeweller escapes unhurt as duo fires at him

Police reported that on Sunday night in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, two individuals fired shots at a jeweller, but fortunately, he managed to escape unharmed.

The incident occurred at around 9 pm when the victim was headed home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop via Nagzari on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.

According to police, at least two men who were lying in wait fired at the jeweller but the bullet missed him. The duo fled taking advantage of darkness, an official said. No one has been arrested so far, the official said. A case has been registered on charges of attempted dacoity and the Arms Act and a hunt is on to trace the duo.