Palghar: Major Drug Seizure in Bhayandar as Police Nab Three with MD and Ganja

Palghar: In significant bust anti-narcotics operation, the Navghar Police have seized a total of 1,706 grams of illegal drugs, including Mephedrone (MD) and Ganja, worth ₹3.54 lakh from Bhayandar (East). Police has arrested three accused in this connection with the case. As per the police official a team from Navghar Police Station conducted a raid near Vinisha Hotel Lane, behind a tin shed on BP Road, Bhayandar (East) on November 4.

In a recent raid, Gulzar Mubarak Khan (27), Gaurav Sambhaji Suryavanshi (27), and Rashid Rahmadulla Ansari (26) were arrested for possessing 1,640 grams of Ganja, worth ₹24,600, intended for illegal sale. The accused confessed that the drugs were supplied by an individual known only as Munna, whose identity remains unknown. Police have registered a case under sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii), and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985.

According to FPJ, On November 5, all three suspects were arrested and produced before the court Police custody was granted until November 7. A house search of prime accused Khan during the custodial interrogation led to the recovery of 66 grams of Mephedrone (MD) worth ₹3,30,000.Investigation is ongoing to trace the drug supply network and identify the absconding supplier.