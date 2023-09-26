Palghar: Muslim organisations defer Eid procession by a day for immersion of Ganesh idols

Muslim organizations in Maharashtra's Palghar district have collectively decided to push the annual Eid-e-Milad processions by one day to ensure that the Ganesh immersion processions on September 28 proceed smoothly, as confirmed by a senior police official.

This year, Eid-e-Milad coincides with Anant Chaturdashi, occurring on September 28, which is also the last day of the 10-day Ganesh festival. Eid-e-Milad is a significant day in the Islamic calendar as it commemorates the birth of Prophet Mohammed, and Muslims globally observe it with enthusiasm, including processions to mark the occasion. To ensure a peaceful coexistence of these celebrations, the Muslim organizations have decided to reschedule their Eid-e-Milad processions.

Palghar Superintendent of Police (SP) Balasaheb Patil said the police officials held a meeting with the Muslim organisations on Tuesday as the festivals of the two faiths are falling on the same day this year. Ganesh idol immersion processions of 371 'sarvajanik mandals' and 804 housing societies will be taken out on September 28. Also, a total of 25 processions for Eid-e-Milad were planned to be taken out in the district, he said.

In view of this situation, a meeting of the trustees of mosques and some prominent Muslim citizens was held in Palghar, during which the Muslim representatives decided to take out the Eid-e-Milad processions the next day on September 29, Patil said in the statement. This important decision by Muslims has set an example in entire Maharashtra and given the message of peace and brotherhood between the two communities. It is an inspiring decision for both Hindus and Muslims. It will go a long way in maintaining law and order and considerably reduce the pressure on the police force, the SP added.