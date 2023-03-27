Palghar: Peon trying to give child injection at health centre suspended
A peon at a health facility in Maharashtra's Palghar district was placed under suspension after he tried to give ...
A peon at a health facility in Maharashtra's Palghar district was placed under suspension after he tried to give a child brought there for treatment an injection, an official said.
The child's parents had objected to the peon, who was allegedly drunk, trying to administer the injection in place of a doctor or nurse, he said.
A peon at the Talasari primary health centre has been suspended for the incident that took place on Saturday. A doctor handled the situation by giving the child an injection, District Health Officer Dr Dayanand Suryavanshi said.
Zilla Parishad president Prakash Nikam condemned the episode, a video of which went viral on social media, and warned staff against a repeat of such incidents.