Palghar: Police rescued three African women from flesh trade
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 19, 2023 03:52 PM 2023-08-19T15:52:18+5:30 2023-08-19T15:52:33+5:30
Police have rescued three African women from flesh trade and arrested a 31-year-old female for allegedly running the racket at Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district.
The arrest was made on Friday after a raid at a house in Hanuman Nagar area, he said. The raid was conducted following a tip-off. Three women from Uganda, who were pushed into sex racket, were rescued, while the woman who operated the sex racket was arrested, inspector Santosh Chowdhary of the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police said.
In an similar incident, last month Police in Thane, Maharashtra, saved a girl and four other women from the flesh trade and detained two agents in connection with this. The operation was carried out by officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the city police on Tuesday, he said.