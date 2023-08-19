Palghar: Police rescued three African women from flesh trade

Police have rescued three African women from flesh trade and arrested a 31-year-old female for allegedly running the racket at Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The arrest was made on Friday after a raid at a house in Hanuman Nagar area, he said. The raid was conducted following a tip-off. Three women from Uganda, who were pushed into sex racket, were rescued, while the woman who operated the sex racket was arrested, inspector Santosh Chowdhary of the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police said.

In an similar incident, last month Police in Thane, Maharashtra, saved a girl and four other women from the flesh trade and detained two agents in connection with this. The operation was carried out by officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the city police on Tuesday, he said.