Palghar: Professor Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Car in Virar, Driver Arrested

A 46-year-old teacher died after being hit by a speeding car in the Virar area of Palghar district on Thursday evening. The victim, identified as Atmaja Kasat, was a teacher at Utkarsh Junior College.

Maharashtra | A female teacher died after being hit by a speeding car in Virar area of ​​Palghar district, yesterday. The deceased teacher has been identified as Atmaja Kasat (46). She was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment where she died during treatment. Arnala Police… — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2024

The incident occurred in front of Muljibhai Mehta School in Virar West when Kasat was walking and was hit by a Toyota Fortuner from behind, according to police. She suffered severe injuries and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Despite efforts by medical personnel, Kasat succumbed to her injuries.

According to media reports, Arnala Sagari police arrested the driver, Shubham Patil, late Thursday night. Patil has been charged in connection with the fatal accident. The investigation is ongoing.