Palghar Tragedy: 4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling From 12th Floor in Naigaon; Heartbreaking CCTV Footage Emerges

A heartbreaking incident has come to light from the Naigaon East area of Palghar district in Maharashtra. A four-year-old girl died after falling from the 12th floor of the Navkar building. The deceased has been identified as Anvika Prajapati, and the incident has sent shockwaves through the entire area.

According to preliminary information, the unfortunate incident took place outside Anvika's house at around 8 PM on Tuesday (July 22) . On her way out of the house, the child's mother kept her on a wooden stand to keep her slippers, while playing, the toddler climbed onto a slipper stand placed on the balcony and she went to sit at the window. However, she lost her balance before she and fell straight from the 12th floor. The balcony, where she accidentally climbed onto the slipper stand, reportedly had no grill, a critical lapse in safety. The entire shocking incident was caught on the building's CCTV camera.

WARNING! Video May Upset Some Viewers

महाराष्ट्र के वसई पूर्व के नायगांव में दर्दनाक हादसा हुआ, जहां एक मां ने चप्पल उठाने के लिए चार साल की बच्ची को खिड़की पर बैठाया, लेकिन संतुलन बिगड़ने से बच्ची 12वीं मंज़िल से गिर गई और उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई. य pic.twitter.com/8Ep52bGLjf — Ritu Bhandari (@BhandariRitu11) July 25, 2025

The absence of these safety measures and family negligance is believed to be a major factor in this horrific accident, can be seen in the CCTV video which is now going viral on the social media sites.

Residents of the building immediately rushed to the spot after realising that Anvika had fallen from the building. The family rushed her to Sir D Patil Hospital in Vasai for treatment. Unfortunately, doctors declared her dead on arrival. The incident has left Anvika's family in a state of shock.

A case has been registered at Naigaon police station. According to police, they will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident based on the CCTV footage, including what led to Anvika's death.