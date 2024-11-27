Palghar Tragedy: Pregnant Woman Dies in Ambulance Without Oxygen Support

A 26-year-old pregnant woman from Maharashtra's Palghar district tragically died while being transported to a hospital in an ambulance lacking necessary medical equipment such as oxygen. The woman, in labour pain, was initially brought to a rural hospital in a critical condition. The hospital staff referred her to Silvassa city for further medical care, but despite repeated requests, the family was unable to secure a specialised ambulance with oxygen support. They were eventually provided with a regular ambulance, but during the journey, the woman succumbed to complications, and the foetus also did not survive.

Palghar's Civil Surgeon, Dr. Ramdas Marad, highlighted ongoing concerns raised by the health department about the lack of specialised ambulances in the region. He also pointed out that the woman had suffered from Intrauterine Fetal Death (IUFD) and was in a semi-conscious state with signs of severe infection upon arrival at the hospital.

Palghar MP Dr. Hemant Savara expressed his condolences and urged the health department to take action to ensure that ambulance services are adequately equipped with oxygen and medical support. He also called for a doctor to accompany the patient during transport. CPI (M) leader Vinod Nikole criticized the government's neglect of healthcare infrastructure in rural areas, particularly for tribal communities, and emphasized the need for urgent action to address these issues.