Palghar Woman Delivers Baby Girl Inside 108 Ambulance Amid Emergency Transfer

A 25-year-old expectant mother delivered a baby girl inside a 108 ambulance in the early hours of September 1 while being transported from Saphale Primary Health Centre to Palghar Rural Hospital. The woman, identified as Vidhi Sambre from Saphale, was pregnant with her second child and had been admitted late that night due to concerns about delivery-related complications. Around 2:50 a.m., doctors decided to shift her to Palghar Rural Hospital for advanced care. However, before reaching the destination, she went into labour. The on-duty medical officer, Dr. Ruksana Shaukh, successfully assisted her in giving birth inside the moving vehicle.

The newborn weighed 2.800 kilograms and was reported healthy after delivery. Both mother and child were immediately taken to Palghar Rural Hospital, where they were admitted for postnatal care. The swift intervention of the ambulance team ensured a safe outcome despite the emergency arising mid-transfer. According to reports, this case reflects how frontline health workers, particularly emergency medical officers, often face challenging conditions in rural districts. Instances of deliveries in ambulances have been recorded multiple times in Palghar, underscoring the urgent need for improved preparedness in handling maternal emergencies across the region.

Despite directives issued earlier by Health Minister Prakash Abitkar during his visit to Palghar, such cases remain frequent. The minister had instructed the district administration to act firmly against medical officers who refer pregnant women at critical stages, especially when labour is imminent. Yet, these incidents highlight lapses in timely decision-making and coordination between healthcare facilities. Concerns persist that the administration has not fully implemented the minister’s guidelines. This recent episode once again points to structural gaps in rural healthcare services, emphasizing the importance of better maternal care planning and stricter monitoring.