Palghar: Workshop held to raise awareness of earthquakes

The potential risks to life and property due to earthquakes and the precautions one should take to minimise loss were the focus of a daylong workshop organised by authorities in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

Dahanu region of the district has been experiencing tremors of different intensities since 2018. According to an official release, the workshop was held at Dahanu sub-division office on Friday in which village heads and field officials of the revenue department were given details about earthquakes and ways to prepare and respond to the natural events.

Scientists and subject matter experts from National Center for Seismology – Dr Ambikapathy Ammani and Dr Ajay Pratap Singh – took the participants through the details of tremors, said the release by Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the district disaster management cell. Sub Divisional Magistrate Sanjita Mahapatra talked about the purpose of the workshop, it said.