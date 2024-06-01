Pandharpur: 6 Idols from 16th Century Found After Underground Chamber Unearthed During Restoration of Vitthal Rukmini Temple (Watch)

Conservation efforts at the Vitthal Rukmini temple in Pandharpur, a revered site for countless devotees, have been underway for several days. Restoration work is progressing vigorously, aiming to revive the temple to its former glory, as envisioned by Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram. However, on Thursday midnight, an unexpected discovery was made—an underground chamber was unearthed within the temple premises, measuring approximately 7-8 feet in length.

Under the watchful eyes of officials from the archaeological department, a trove of artifacts including ancient idols, old coins, and remnants of bangles has been excavated from the basement. Among the discoveries are three stone statues that have been carefully retrieved. During nighttime operations at the temple, workers stumbled upon what appeared to be a room-like structure, leading to the subsequent discovery of a 6-by-6-foot chamber upon closer inspection. Further exploration revealed yet another chamber below it, buried beneath a significant accumulation of soil, according to statements from officials of the archaeological department.

From the basement discovered within the temple, several significant findings have been made thus far. Among them are three sizable stone idols, along with two smaller idols and a pair of padukas. Additionally, fragments and pieces of glass bangles have been unearthed from the soil. Notably, a substantial quantity of old coins has also been recovered. The construction material observed appears to be lime plaster, indicative of the period's architectural practices. Furthermore, there are indications of other stone statues present in the basement. Supervised by Vilas Vahini, Assistant Director of the Archaeology Department, the ongoing excavation suggests that the statues uncovered could potentially date back to the 12th-13th century, with one statue standing at a height of 3 to 3.5 feet and bearing the idol of Venkatesh. Additionally, some of the idols retrieved are of smaller dimensions.

For the past two months, the Vitthal Rukmini temple has remained closed to devotees as extensive conservation and restoration efforts are underway. Supported by government funds and overseen by the archaeology department, the restoration project encompasses various areas within the temple premises, including Bajirao Padsali, Garbhagriha, Solkhambi, Sabha mandap, and others. Since March 15, devotees have been unable to perform the traditional act of touching the feet of Vithurai, as preservation work continues within the sanctum sanctorum. As the restoration nears completion, normal temple activities are set to resume on June 2. Prior to this, the discovery of a basement within the temple prompted further investigation by the archaeology department, which aims to determine if additional subterranean chambers exist within the temple complex.