Pankaja Munde explains absence at OBC rally, highlights predefined party representation

During an OBC Elgar Parishad rally in Jalna on Friday, Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal expressed, If Gopinath Munde were present today, we would not be facing these challenges. Other Backward Class (OBC) leaders from various political parties converged on a common platform at the recent meeting. Notably, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pankaja Munde was absent, and she has provided an explanation for her non-participation.

Pankaja Munde's nonattendance was noted at the OBC Elgar Sabha in Ambad, and she has responded to the situation. She explained that the party had predetermined the attendee for the event, stating, Given that today's focus was on Chhagan Bhujbal, I refrained from attending. Moreover, I don't require an invitation or recognition for an OBC event. There's no need for an invitation for the Bahujans' struggle. I have already expressed my position on OBC reservation, remarked Pankaja.

A rally for the preservation of OBC and Nomadic Tribe reservations was held in Ambad, Jalna district, Maharashtra, and was attended by Bhujbal and a number of other notable OBC leaders, including Congressmen Vijay Wadettiwar, Rajesh Rathod, Gopichand Padalkar, MLC for the BJP, Prakash Shendge, and Mahadev Jankar.

The OBC Elgar Sabha saw discussions about Pankaja Munde's absence, with many attendees remembering the late former Deputy Chief Minister, Gopinath Munde, through the display of his photograph. However, the notable absence of former minister Pankaja Munde became a topic of conversation during the meeting.