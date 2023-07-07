Pankaja Munde to take break for 2 months from Politics

Pankaja Munde, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra, announced on Friday that she was planning to take a break for one or two months because she was upset about how often her integrity was questioned.

She said her party would have to answer if she had merit and asserted that only time will tell if she was treated unfairly. Munde also panned the media for taking some of her statements out of context or misquoting her, adding that she planned to sue one channel which reported on her meeting Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Aimed at the NCP split and a faction joining the Eknath Shinde administration, the former Parli MLA further claimed that while her party colleagues had worked hard on the campaign to highlight the nine years of the Narendra Modi administration, they lacked the courage to discuss more recent events in Maharashtra.

The former state minister and daughter of party stalwart late Gopinath Munde said she wanted the BJP's ideology of Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee to remain as she had grown up on that sentiment. I have never commented on this in public and have obeyed the party directive. i have never worked against the party's interest. If the BJP doesn't think where politics is going nobody is interested in what people think, I am going to introspect, she said.