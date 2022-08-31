Pankhuri recalls her first Ganesh fest celebration with husband Gautam Rode

Mumbai, Aug 31 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress Pankhuri Awasthi Rode recalls her first Ganpati celebration after marriage with 'Nach Baliye' fame Gautam Rode.

She says: "I got the first glimpse of Ganeshotsav at my husband Gautam Rode's house and I personally worshiped bappa with his family there. Then after marriage with Gautam, I started bringing bappa to my house. This festival has its own importance, when bappa comes to your house and you serve him day and night."

The actress, who is currently seen in 'Gud Se Meetha Ishq' has now been celebrating the festival for past many years and it is never easy for her to bid farewell to Ganpati.

Pankhuri mentions: "In Maharashtra, Ganeshotsav is celebrated with a different enthusiasm. When bappa comes to our house, there is a different connection with him. Our eyes fill with tears as we bid farewell."

"This is the thirteenth year of bappa's arrival at Gautam's house and we are very excited that what kind of idol we want, how we want all these things, all these things have been taken care of and all the preparations for the arrival of bappa is going on with great pomp and we are very happy."

