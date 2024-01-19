Panvel Bus Depot Redevelopment to Finally Start After 15-Year Delay

After a frustrating 15-year wait, the long-awaited redevelopment of the State Transport bus depot in Panvel is finally set to begin in the second week of February. The project, valued at Rs 235 crore, aims to revamp the crucial bus station connecting the Konkan region with Mumbai and address its current inadequate facilities. "Frequent changes in plans had stalled the redevelopment work," admitted an official from the state transport department. The existing depot's limitations are stark. Despite handling over 3,000 buses and 80,000 passengers daily, it offers only two toilets and lacks a proper waiting area, significantly impacting passenger experience.

The Panvel depot, dubbed the "gateway to Mumbai," was approved for redevelopment under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model in 2016, with an initial budget of Rs 235 crore. The plan includes a modern bus terminal on the ground floor, a shopping mall and parking plaza on the first floor, and additional amenities like a charging station, NCG station, and multi-purpose hall. Public pressure played a key role in pushing the project forward. In March 2023, representatives of various political parties, social organizations, and travel groups in Panvel held a one-day protest against the delays. Subsequently, local MLA Prashant Thakur re-engaged with government officials and revived the construction process. The new bus depot, with its modern facilities and commercial complex, including a theater, promises to provide a significantly improved experience for passengers and contribute to the economic development of Panvel.

