Panvel: PMC Unveils Draft Development Plan for Half Its Jurisdiction, Proposes ₹7,358 Crore Investment for 29 Villages

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has published a draft development plan for half of its jurisdiction. This plan proposes 629 reservations over the next 20 years, requiring an estimated Rs 7,358 crore to develop 29 villages, focusing on their impact zones.

PMC spans a total area of 110.06 square kilometers, with the newly announced draft development plan covering 60.78 square kilometers. This plan is designed to accommodate an expected population of 1.205 million within the designated area by 2044.

To accelerate development in the 29 villages, especially in light of significant projects like the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Metro project, the Virar-Alibaug Corridor, and the NAINA area, the plan includes an extensive road network, 42 schools within 1 kilometer of every village, a Science and Exhibition Center on 15 acres in New Panvel (West), playgrounds and parks at 145 locations, medical facilities at 47 locations, a solid waste management center on 62 acres in the Ghot Chawl area, and five fire stations.

Citizens are invited to submit their suggestions and objections regarding the development plan's reservations by September 8.

Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale provided details about the draft development plan, which includes a proposed metro line from Turbhe village to Taloja.

The drafting of the development plan gained momentum over the past five years under the leadership of former Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh. Civic Chief Chitale emphasized that this plan will significantly boost development in the municipality's rural areas. To address concerns or objections from farmers in rural Panvel, the municipal corporation will appoint coordinators within the next three days to engage in dialogue with them.