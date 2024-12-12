Parbhani Bandh: 40 Detained for Vandalism, Arson, and Stone Pelting

Parbhani police have detained 40 individuals in connection with incidents of vandalism, arson, and stone pelting reported across the city. Authorities revealed that several CCTV cameras were destroyed by the rioters in an attempt to evade identification. To track down additional suspects, police are scrutinising mobile videos and footage from unaffected CCTV cameras. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest others involved in the violence.

Violence erupted in Parbhani district of Marathwada region on Wednesday during a bandh called to protest the vandalism of a Constitution replica placed near a statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Protesters set vehicles ablaze and engaged in stone pelting, prompting police to deploy tear gas and authorities to impose Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The unrest began Tuesday evening when Sopan Pawar, a resident of Murtizapur village in Parbhani tehsil, allegedly vandalised a replica of the Constitution housed in a glass box at the base of Ambedkar's statue near the collector's office. Local activists apprehended Pawar and handed him over to police. While the bandh remained peaceful through Wednesday morning, violence broke out around 1 pm when a mob began pelting stones and setting vehicles on fire. Police responded with tear gas to disperse the crowd. District Collector Raghunath Gawade subsequently imposed Section 144 to prohibit public gatherings and convened a meeting with political party leaders to discuss peace-restoration measures.